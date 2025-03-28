BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.65 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.79). BH Macro GBP shares last traded at GBX 371.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 1,432,241 shares changing hands.

BH Macro GBP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 387.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.12.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

