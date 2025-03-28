Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) & Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) Head to Head Survey

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agape ATP and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00

Vsee Health has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Vsee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vsee Health is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Agape ATP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Agape ATP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agape ATP and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -194.09% -74.71% -56.08% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agape ATP and Vsee Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.35 million 3.27 -$2.10 million ($0.73) -1.52 Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.69 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Agape ATP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vsee Health.

Summary

Vsee Health beats Agape ATP on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. It also provides BEAUNIQUE brand products comprising Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. In addition, the company offers energy masks, including N°1 Med-Hydration, N°2 Med-Whitening, and N°3 Med-Firming, as well as hyaluronic acid serum and mousse facial cleanser under ÉNERGÉTIQUE brand; and soy protein isolate powder, and an antioxidant under Livo5 brand name. Further, it sells health and wellness products; and promotes wellness and wellbeing lifestyle through online editorials, programs, events, and campaigns, as well as provides health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Vsee Health

(Get Free Report)

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.