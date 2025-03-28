Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.65.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.144 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.