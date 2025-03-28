KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $2.01 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Chemed by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $4,115,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $612.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.14 and its 200 day moving average is $566.47. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $646.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

