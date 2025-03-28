Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.58. The stock has a market cap of £230.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

