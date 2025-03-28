Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,313,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.25%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

