Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 4,385 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

