TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after buying an additional 324,033 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

