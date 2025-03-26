23,604 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Acquired by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Down 2.1 %

Deluxe stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLX

Deluxe Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.