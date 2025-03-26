871 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.29.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

