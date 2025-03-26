Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 52.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 54.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.16 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.05. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

