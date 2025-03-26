Summitry LLC Buys Shares of 85,500 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,418,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.