DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 10.54% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

Shares of DCRE opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $52.19.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

