Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 63,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidus Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 183,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $705.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

