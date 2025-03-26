Summitry LLC Buys Shares of 2,210 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Summitry LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CWST opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

