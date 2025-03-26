6,175 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Bought by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.



The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

