Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 982.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

