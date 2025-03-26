Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

