Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $493.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.77 and a 200-day moving average of $504.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

