Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $12,332,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Genius Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $11,292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genius Sports by 2,765,692.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 691,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $10.15 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

