Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $65,897,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.46. The company has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

