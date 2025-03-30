Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 2,598 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3899 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Peel Hunt cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

