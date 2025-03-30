Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,069,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,176.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,283.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,303.51. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

