Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – March 25th

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Vodafone Group Public, Steel Dynamics, and Corteva are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent ownership in companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. These stocks often encompass firms in farming, agrochemicals, equipment manufacturing, and biotechnology, making them sensitive to factors like commodity prices, weather patterns, and global trade policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $479.26. The stock had a trading volume of 330,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,819. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.56.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.77. The company had a trading volume of 455,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,328. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 765,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.38. 362,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.63. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 8,587,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,859. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

CTVA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 953,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. Corteva has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

