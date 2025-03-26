Penny Stocks To Consider – March 25th

Tenon Medical, DatChat, Predictive Oncology, Desktop Metal, BigBear.ai, Mullen Automotive, and Golden Heaven Group are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade at very low prices, often below five dollars per share. They are known for their high volatility and limited liquidity, which can make them riskier and more difficult to trade than stocks from larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Tenon Medical (TNON)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Shares of Tenon Medical stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 279,199,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

DatChat (DATS)

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

NASDAQ DATS traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 139,964,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. DatChat has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 149,315,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,922. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Desktop Metal (DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Desktop Metal stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,036,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,894. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,932,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,814,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $998.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 385,642,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $47,100.00.

Golden Heaven Group (GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

NASDAQ:GDHG traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 23,991,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Golden Heaven Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

