Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 7,548 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,656,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,917,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPEF stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $70.16.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.