Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares issued by publicly traded companies whose business models are closely linked to Bitcoin, such as mining operations, cryptocurrency exchanges, or firms holding significant amounts of Bitcoin. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader digital currency industry without requiring direct ownership of the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.34. 11,173,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,238,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,198,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,639,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,225,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83.

