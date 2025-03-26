National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.75 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.19.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.40. 214,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$16.72.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

