Promising Esports Stocks To Consider – March 26th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Dolphin Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the competitive video gaming industry. These companies may develop games, organize tournaments, manage professional teams, or support the industry through related products and services, offering investors a stake in the growing esports ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 986,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 285,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.21. 61,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.12. 45,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 106,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,445. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 153,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,752. NIP Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 50,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

