Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 169.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $163.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

