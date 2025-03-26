Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

