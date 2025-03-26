Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $731,769.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,788.32. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

