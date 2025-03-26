Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Immunome as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,971,000 after buying an additional 324,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 144,557 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunome by 22.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 85,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immunome by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Trading Down 14.7 %

IMNM opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,566.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,679. This represents a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,536. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

