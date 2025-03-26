Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

