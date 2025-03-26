Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.42. 27,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 92,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Envoy Medical from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCH

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envoy Medical

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.