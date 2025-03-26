Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.42. 27,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 92,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Envoy Medical from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCH
Envoy Medical Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envoy Medical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envoy Medical
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.