LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Has Lowered Expectations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $2,772,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Celsius by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

