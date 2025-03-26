Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 298,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 847,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 13.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Houston American Energy by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Houston American Energy by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houston American Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Houston American Energy by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 189,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

