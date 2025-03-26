Aragon Price Hits $0.41 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $17.63 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars.

