Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 176582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Benchmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £181.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.43.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative net margin of 43.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benchmark

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.