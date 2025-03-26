Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.14) to GBX 135 ($1.75) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

