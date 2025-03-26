Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 25,949 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,949 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BILL were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 48.2% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 384,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 45.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BILL by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,413,000 after purchasing an additional 274,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,035.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

