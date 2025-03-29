Intrust Bank NA Has $1.49 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $152.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

