Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Purchases 5,425,613 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 497.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425,613 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.07% of ATS worth $198,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ATS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ATS by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ATS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after buying an additional 142,671 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in ATS by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,086,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ATS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,295,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.98. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About ATS

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

