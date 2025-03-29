Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $247.03 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $247,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 956.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 104,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 954,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.