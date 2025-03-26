Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,371,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 136,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.