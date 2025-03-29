Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,870 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $292,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

OMC opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

