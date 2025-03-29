Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $308,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

