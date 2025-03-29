WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

NYSE:UPS opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

