Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $26,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,917 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 455,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,084,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

