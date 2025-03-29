Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

